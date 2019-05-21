Speech to Text for City of Huntsville explains why it's considered bicycle-friendly

the city of huntsville explained why the city is considered so bicycle friendly. we told you last week - a group called "people for bikes" rated huntsville the best city in the south for cyclists. city workers tell us they're also trying to make the rocket city safer for pedestrians. they've been building sidewalks where there weren't any - and adding more bike lanes to accommodate for commuter growth. but huntsville still has a long way to go. we want to treat our bicyclists and pedestrian infrastructure the same way we treat our car infrastructure. that you want to build it to serve as many people as possible dennis madsen told us the city is also looking at buying e- scooters. and they're considering building some super sidewalks - those are sidewalks wide enough to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists.