Speech to Text for Midwife Delivering Babies At Huntsville Hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information tonight. midwives are now legally delivering babies in alabama, for the first time in 40- plus years. and we now have one in huntsville. waay-31s alexis scott spoke with the "certified nurse midwife" about why her position is so important. until last year, the state of alabama hadn't issued midwife licenses for more than 40- years. but now a midwife is delivering babies at here at huntsville hospital, giving women options they haven't had in years. dr. ann marie reidy, owner of women4women "people were going to tennessee, hours away just to have that option, so i wanted to provide that option right here in a safe, hospital setting," doctor ann marie reidy says hiring a midwife on staff at her ob-gyn clinic has long been a dream of hers. it took some legwork to make it happen. dr. ann marie reidy, owner of women4women "the bylaws were way out of date because there hadn't been one since the 1990s and so i got those updated and then it just took a process from there," doctor reidy hired midwife tiffany golub about a month ago. golub told me she's overwhelmed by the support she's received. tiffany golub, certified nurse midwife "i've had very positive feedback from the patients back here in the office. it's been a great opportunity to educate people about what a nurse midwife is," the state started issuing midwife licenses at the end of 2018. that means women can choose in-home births, and legally have a mid-wife present. golub is a registered nurse and right now, only certified for in-hospital deliveries. but her goal is to deliver in-home. for now, she's happy to give women an option in how to deliver, and by whom. tiffany golub, certified nurse midwife "it's never old, like i think it's just as exciting each time, you know with each mom whether it's her first baby or her 8th," right now, north alabama has four out-of-hospital midwives. golub hopes by end of the year, she's the fifth. reporting in huntsville -- alexis scott waay-31 news. to become a certified nurse midwife -- you need to be a registered nurse. then you become certified as a midwife through a masters or specialized program. finally, you must