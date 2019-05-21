Speech to Text for Monument on Redstone Arsenal dedicated to Poarch Band of Creek Indians

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a monument now sits on redstone arsenal, honoring the poarch band of creek indians. in 20-16, the tribe gave a million dollars to the arsenal to improve unsafe traffic conditions at gate nine. the arsenal used the money to move the gate back 13- hundred feet ... and expand from two lanes to four lanes. today redstone honored them with a monument at gate nine. the tribal chair told us this is just one example of the community working together. i think it's important for everyone to know that gate 9 exemplifies organizations coming together, working together, so that we can have a safer community here in huntsville, alabama. the poarch band of creek indians is the only federally recognized native american tribe in the state of alabama..