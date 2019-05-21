Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Monument on Redstone Arsenal dedicated to Poarch Band of Creek Indians

Monument on Redstone Arsenal dedicated to Poarch Band of Creek Indians

Posted: May. 21, 2019 5:41 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Speech to Text for Monument on Redstone Arsenal dedicated to Poarch Band of Creek Indians

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a monument now sits on redstone arsenal, honoring the poarch band of creek indians. in 20-16, the tribe gave a million dollars to the arsenal to improve unsafe traffic conditions at gate nine. the arsenal used the money to move the gate back 13- hundred feet ... and expand from two lanes to four lanes. today redstone honored them with a monument at gate nine. the tribal chair told us this is just one example of the community working together. i think it's important for everyone to know that gate 9 exemplifies organizations coming together, working together, so that we can have a safer community here in huntsville, alabama. the poarch band of creek indians is the only federally recognized native american tribe in the state of alabama..
Huntsville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events