Speech to Text for Handful of people gather for Day of Action in downtown Florence

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

across the nation - people protested newly-passed abortion laws, including the one in alabama. this was the scene outside the u-s supreme court for the "stop the bans" rally. more than 50-organizations took part in the rallies that popped up in every state. many of the rallies happened at statehouses, town squares and courthouses. here in north alabama - the protests weren't as galvanized as the ones in large cities. only a handful of people showed up in downtown florence. four to be exact. the protesters shared stories about their stance on alabama's new law. one woman told us she is religious, but still believes a woman has a right to choose. the legislators down in montgomery essentially made the statement that, that pregnancy brought about by incest is god chosen and i know god chose our biology he did not choose that action in huntsville - an even smaller rally. three people gathered for the "i have a heartbeat too" march. they came together at big spring park. the small group said they attended the rally on sunday, but didn't organize it. they said they wanted to keep the ball rolling.