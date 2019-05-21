Speech to Text for Lottery bill stalls in Alabama House, fails procedural vote

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31's sydney martin is live in huntsville this afternoon to explain some of the hangups that could kill the bill for good. sydney? dan, najahe- the bill would create a paper lottery in alabama, and send the issue to voters. but some big sticking points are voters i talked to today, are tired of driving to tennessee to buy tickets. zane dobbins, lives in huntsville, "i drive to tennessee sometimes and buy tickets." bill love, lives in huntsville, "i go to tennessee on a frequent basis and there is no telling how many children i help educate in the state of tennessee." people who live in huntsville tell me they'd love to see their lottery dollars stay here. now they're waiting to see if the house will vote in favor of it. the bill would create a paper lottery, not electronic games. 75-percent of the money raised would go to the general fund and 25 percent would go to education in alabama. zane dobbins, lives in huntsville, "it always sounds like a good idea to give money to education because people voluntarily buy lottery tickets." and voters told me they are split hearing the vote may fail. democrats want support on other issues like medicaid expansion, before they commit. but they also want legal protections for dog track casinos. zane dobbins, lives in huntsville,"i know how politics work..and people have to put together packages to get things done. " bill love, lives in huntsville, "i don't think they vote on their conscious or the benefit of their constituents." one thing all voters told me ... they just want the chance for their voice to be heard. bill love, lives in huntsville, "if you could do it tonight. it would suit me fine." because the lottery bill is a constitutional amendment .. it requires a three-fifths majority passage in the house. if it passes today, it goes to governor ivey's desk. if she signs it, the lottery question would appear on the presidential primary ballot in march. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news. alabama is one of only five states without a lottery. in georgia - the lottery-funded "hope scholarship" pays for students' tuition to colleges, universities and tech schools. more than 8-billion dollars in lottery money has been used - giving scholarships to nearly two million students. it's been so successful, tennessee modeled its lottery scholarship program after it. in both states, the scholarships are merit-based.