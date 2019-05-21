Speech to Text for 05/21 Evening Weather

we may have enough lift in the atmosphere to spark a stray shower or thunderstorm wednesday through friday but most if not all areas will remain dry this workweek and into this holiday weekend. afternoon highs will likely peak in the mid 90s friday through early next week but some isolated upper 90s will be possible. when you combine the heat with the humidity, heat index values will likely be around 100 degrees. this will increase the threat of heat illnesses in the mid to late afternoon hours each day.