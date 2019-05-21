Speech to Text for Tuesday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's begin with waay 31's casey albritton. huntsville police won't say if there's a department policy on letting people with special needs out of jail. this comes after a man with down syndrome-- was released after 11 pm last thursday and later found wandering the streets. his family now wants answers as to why they weren't notified. this morning flags are flying at half staff across the state. that's in honor of the auburn police officer shot and killed in the line of duty. officer william buechner was killed sunday night. the madison county sheriff's office ... huntsville police ... and madison police all plan to send their honor guard officers to the funeral. a madison police officer is recovering this morning after being involved in a car wreck. it happened on old highway 431 late last night as the officer was headed to work. huntsville police say a truck turned in front of the officer. everyone involved was taken to the hospital. today more than 350 pro- choice rallies will take place across the country. the rallies are in response to the abortion bans signed into law in several different states. 50 organizations including planned parenthood and the women's march will be hosting the rallies. there will be two here in alabama - one in florence at the post office on seminary at noon. the second will be in grand bay. there will be a major rally at the supreme court in washington d-c. greg... former white house counsel don mcgahn will not appear before the house judiciary committee today. he was scheduled to testify about special counsel robert mueller's investigation. this comes after the committee issued a legal order for him to appear in court. senate majority leader mitch mcconnell introduced a bill that will raise the age limit to buy tobacco and e- cigarettes to 21 nationwide. supporters pointed out the alarming spike in teen vaping since e-cigarettes came out. this is the second bill introduced this year to raise the age to 21. the alabama state house will vote on the lottery bill today. it's already cleared the senate. a state lottery would allow paper tickets with video lottery terminals. if the house passes the bill ... it'll go to governor ivey's desk.