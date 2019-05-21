Speech to Text for National Day of Action

happening today. another protest against new abortion laws. this one is set to happen in florence. it's hosted by the women's march locally. alabama's not the only state with a new law to protect unborn babies. so, nationwide ... organizations that want abortions to remain easy to get ... are holding rallies. waay31'srodneya ross is live now with a closer look into the rallies. greg...alyssa...more than 350 rallies are planned to take place this afternoon nationwide. organizations including planned parenthood and women's march will be working to stop the bans on abortion that are being singed into law in several different states. the rallies come on the heels of several states signing bans on abortions into law. last week governor kay ivey signed the strictest abortion ban yet into law. since the bans have been passed pro-choice advocates have been protesting the laws and fighting for women's reproductive rights. today a major event will take place at the supreme court in washington d-c with several smaller events taking place across the country. there will be two rallies in alabama today... one in the shoals...at the post office on seminary street at noon the second will be in grand bay -- also at noon. event representatives say members of congress, health rights advocates, and more will be speaking at the rally in d-c. waay 31 will have a reporter at the rally in florence to bring you a full report on the waay 31 news.