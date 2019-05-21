Speech to Text for Skyline Murder Stabbing

happening today-- we're expected to learn new details about a madison city murder. we do know one of the men arrested was armed with a knife. waay 31's casey albritton is live this morning with a look at what we know right now. casey? the may 6th murder resulted in five people being arrested. according to madison police, hunter mitchell moore was arrested first for capital murder and burglary first degree. two days later austin holmes was arrested for both capital murder and burglary in the first degree. the third suspect, lucas ray kemp, was arrested by the jacksonville beach police department in florida on may 10th. madison police then announced a fourth arrest. hunter guy ray dubois and a juvenile were also arrested in relation to the murder. the department is withholding information about the juvenile's arrest due to age. other than the juvenile, we know that each person arrested is being charged with capital murder and burglary in the first degree. we expect to learn more information about the case later today. live in madison, casey albritton, waay 31