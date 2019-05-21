Clear

Rob's May 21 Forecast

Mostly sunny and warm. Hot through the next 7 days.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 7:05 AM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 7:05 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events