Speech to Text for Jail reviews policy regarding people with special needs

tonight at ten ... we're working to get answers on why a huntsville man who has down syndrome was found wandering the streets after he was released from jail. madison county jail officials told us they're investigating why 25 year old tanner caldwell was released in the middle of the night ... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sarah singleterry joins us live near the jail after talking with the madison county jail - and a family member of caldwell's who says she wishes things were handled differently ... tanner caldwell's sister tia told me her brother was released from jail without any idea of how to get home or help ... and she doesn't understand why he was allowed to leave alone in the first place ... ia caldwell "i feel like someone who isn't able to comprehend what they're signing shouldn't be able to sign." tia caldwell hates the thought of her brother being allowed to wander aimlessly after being released from the madison county jail thursday night around 11:30 p-m. tc "it was so devastating to think of him on memorial parkway in the middle of the night." caldwell was arrested for trespassing on a neighbor's property. huntsville police tell waay 31, caldwell had 5 trespassing reports filed by the neighbor after repeated attempts to keep caldwell from coming over uninvited. she told me her brother's reading ability is limited so there's no way he knew what was gong to happen when he signed an unsecured bond. tc "there would, i'm sure, be plenty of terms that he couldn't read or comprehend. i'm sure when he signed it he didn't even know it meant he was leaving." which adds to her argument ... her brother should have never been released at night and alone ... tc "he doesn't know where he is. he doesn't have any way to get in touch with anybody." the madison county jail wouldn't tell us if they have a policy on releasing people with special needs from jail ... but caldwell told me whether they're creating a new policy or revising an old one ... they ought to keep this in mind ... tc "i just hope that they wouldn't ever allow a person with an intellectual disability to leave without them speaking with family first." tia told me she and tanner's mother are speaking with the alabama disabilities advocacy program tomorrow to try to find a way to make sure this doesn't happen again to anyon with special needs ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news we reached out to the limestone county sheriff's office to find out if they have a policy on releasing people who have special needs from jail ... a spokesperson told us they don't have a hard and fast policy. instead, they look at each instance on a case by case basis. factors include whether the person is a danger to themselves or others ... and in a non-violent case like tanner's ... jail