Speech to Text for Overcoming Opioid Addiction

new this evening. a look at the fight against opioid addiction in north alabama... it's from the perspective of a woman who has been there. and now after turning her own life around...she has big plans to help others. it was the moment jocelynn james said she knew she had hit rock bottom. jocelyn james / overcoming addiction: my name came across the tv screen and was like, franklin county's most wanted, jocelynn james and i just threw my hands up and i'm like, i'm tired. i called the sheriff and asked what to do. he said come turn yourself in. james was charged with third-degree receiving stolen property, fraudulent use of a credit card and criminal possession of stolen credit cards. she told me it was her addiction to opioids that lead her down that dark path. it began after doctors found cancerous cells on her ovaries. after six surgeries james had a hysterectomy. doctors prescribed her opioids for the pain. jocelynn james / overcoming addiction: 1:20:42:19 when i had my final surgery, i couldn't get the medicine anymore and i became an iv user. i was shooting up about 16 times a day. franklin county district attorney joey rushing told waay 31 these types of cases are echoed all across the state. and too often, the situations don't end with the people getting the help they need. according to the national institute on drug abuse... in 2017, there were 422 overdose deaths involving opioids in alabama... of that number 167 people had a prescription for opioids... that means the rest obtained the drug illegally. and just last week, the federal government awarded alabama two grants totaling $400,000 to alleviate rural opioid abuse. forty states received grants of $24 million in all as part of an initiative to implement prevention, treatment and recovery programs for substance use disorders in rural communities. joey rushing / franklin county district attorney 5:55:04:29 in alabama, from what i understand local attorneys are involved in class actions...alabama is either 1 or 2, on the number of opioid cases and addiction levels of citizens in the country. we have a high problem. after going to jail, james got the help she needed through a rehabilitation program... now she's working on creating franklin county's first full service rehabilitation center exclusivity for women who are working to overcome what she went through. james says it will be called the place of grace. 1:26:57:00 all of the legal documents have been done. a board has been established and we're waiting on the funds. we've already started t-shirts and we're doing a fundraiser at pizza hut next week. rushing says he has faith in james... and she has a lot of community support for what she's trying to accomplish. joey rushing / franklin county district attorney 6:11:34:03 i've known jocelynn through her bad times and her good times. i've never seen anyone with a genuine heart to try and open a program like this and who has tried to get it open. she knows because of her own experiences has desperately...knows franklin county needs this rehab. james told me she plans to have the facility open by next year. so far james has raised 8- thousand dollars for the project. she also just applied for a $1 million dollar grant for the program. james told me she need $100- thousand to open the doors to the