Speech to Text for Man Charged With Killing His Mother

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're learning more tonight about a man charged with murdering his mother. the madison county sheriff's office says nick rut-berg killed him mom sunday morning at her home in harvest. waay 31's sydney martin has been digging for answers all day and has reaction from neighbors. japheth kessio, neighbor, "it happened at night. we didn't notice. we didn't hear anything." neighbors tell me they were shocked when i told them about the deadly shooting. the madison county sheriff's office said deputies were called to a home on lady slipper bend in harvest.. and found elena voronenkova had been shot and killed. investigators said the shooting happened around 2 a-m sunday-- one neighbor wants to know what led up to it. japheth kessio, neighbor "i even wonder what could have happened? to have this type of situation. i can't imagine.' kessio said the family lived there for about a year...the sheriff's office told me deputies responded to the home for a domestic violence call in 20-18. kessio said his neighbors kept to themselves. japheth kessio, neighbor "we hardly see each other. we only see them when they're out here cutting their grass or out here to smoke." as of monday--- investigators had not released a motive to the shooting and hadn't said if anyone else was inside the home besides the mother and son when it happened. japheth kessio, neighbor "there is nothing right in killing somebody. no matter what the circumstances are." syd, "rutberg is in the madison county jail without bond. his bond was originally set at was set at 100,000 dollars, however, it was revoked for a probation violation. in madison county sm waay 31 news.