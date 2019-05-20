Speech to Text for Mayor Unsure Of Abortion Law Impact

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ivey said tourism grew by 8.5 percent last year ... bringing in an additional one billion dollars from 2017. the money they spent saved alabama families 500 dollars last year in state and local taxes. here in huntsville, we took our questions about a potential boycott to mayor tommy battle. tommy battle - mayor of huntsville "just dont know... just dont know i mean its way too early to tell" local tourism leaders say 2018 was a record year for north alabama. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live to explain how they plan to keep that going. in 2018, almost 3 and a half million visitors came to madison county alone.. and spent a billion dollars! but the progress could stop as states like maryland and colorado tell their workers to stop coming here. take sot: jeremy galloway - piper and leaf "to see what it was 15-20 years ago versus what it is now brings me a joy, im proud of my city" jeremy galloway is preparing to open his new store in huntsville. he says hearing the tourism numbers rise is promising. take sot: jeremy galloway - piper and leaf "california, washington, colorado, all over the us, we've had people come from all around the world coming here to visit" galloway didn't want to talk about alabama's new abortion law, and calls on social media to boycott the state. i asked huntsville mayor tommy battle if he's concerned over the backlash. take sot: tommy battle - mayor of huntsville "it's really kind of special, we're in a very good position in north alabama" that's because mayor battle tells me there is a demand for businesses to come to this area. he says the region is prepared to continue its growth for the next 5 years. take sot: tommy battle - mayor of huntsville "we're very fortunate in this area, we have had so many businesses coming in here, that we are pretty much picking and choosing who we bring into the community, who brings a long term economy to the area" mayor battle says the city hasnt gotten any calls about boycotts or businesses threatening to leave. but he tells me its too early to tell if tourism and business growth will take a hit. take sot: tommy battle the future.... is something we'll have to watch and watch very closely" mazda-toyota officials tell me this abortion law has no impact on their plans to build in the area. ive reached out to google and facebook to see if they had any comment. i have not heard back. live in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news.