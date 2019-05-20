Speech to Text for Churches Consolidating

new this evening... the pews in a historical church in decatur will no longer seat worshippers. grant street church of christ has decided to join forces with austinville church of christ, due to declining memberships at both churches. due to the expensive up- keep at the grant street location, church members will now congregate at austinville's location. that's where we find waay 31's scottie kay who spent the day talking with church members about the big move. scottie. austinville church of christ here will welcome roughly 160 new members to their congregation, doubling their current amount of members. i spoke with folks in both congregations, who agree the union is for the best. alan watkins, church member "it's been a very, very difficult decision to leave here." alan watkins has a lot of personal history in the building that houses grant street church of christ, where he's been a member for seventeen years. but the church holds even more history. it was founded in 19-10, and worship services have been held in the same building since 19-25. alan watkins, church member "we have one lady in her 90's. she has never been a member anywhere other than in this building." but with the building being so old, and the membership declining, it's up-keep has become too much for the church's members to handle. that's why they're consolidating with nearby austinville church of christ, and will use their building instead. alan watkins, church member "by getting together, it frees up a lot of financial and the two churches are hoping to unite some time in july, but an official date has not yet been decided. and no plans have been made for the grant street building at this time. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay 31