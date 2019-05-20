Speech to Text for Mae Jemison Principal Leaving

montgomery. new at five! tonight parents and students are sounding off, after learning yet another principal is leaving mae jemison high school in huntsville. dr. rachael mcdaniel is leaving for gulf shores, her home. she's the school's sixth principal in recent years. waay-31's alexis scott was at the meeting they held today -- and has the message from students and parents. the students i talked with today told me they weren't prepared for this. and having so many principals in recent years, hinders their growth. sincere anderson, graduating senior "our motto at jemison is to build a dynasty. but we can't build that dynasty if we have so much inconsistency with principals coming in an out, teachers coming in and out," sincere anderson is one of many students who showed up monday to the huntsville city school board office to speak about dr. mcdaniel's resignation. anderson is graduating on friday and told me some students act out -- but only because they need the proper guidance. sincere anderson, graduating senior "we know we need to better but we need someone to present that to us so that we can be able to follow that up," the students told me dr. mcdaniel was one of the best principals they had. when the new school year starts, one junior told me she fears for their future. arianna tibbs, junior "3 grades worth of students who take jemison and uah classes will have to figure out how to manage classes without the guidance of someone who already knew what they were getting into," now students want the school system to find the right person for the job, quickly. arianna tibbs, junior "we didn't have what we needed, and this year we got it and it's basically being snatched away from us again," huntsville city schools told us they are already looking for a new principal at mae jemison and they plan to fill the spot as soon as possible. reporting in huntsville - alexis scott, waay-31 news huntsville city schools told us they are in support of dr. mcdaniel's resignation and wish her the best. the school system also told us the priority right now is finding someone to fill the vacant