Speech to Text for Marshall County upgrades emergency alert system

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the marshall county emergency management agency has a new way of keeping you connected during an emergency. the county agreed to a deal with ever-bridge. it's the same system dekalb county uses ... and gives immediate notifications during severe weather, snow, and road closures. the e-m-a says the county has been looking for a better system, ever since the deadly tornadoes of 2011. she explained how you'll get alerts across all devices. this provides yet another avenue for people to receive, and they can receive it by text, a cellphone call, a landline in their home, and of course email you can choose what alerts you want except for tornado warnings - those are mandatory. to sign up and register, go to waay tv dot com and look for this story.