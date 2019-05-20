Speech to Text for Local Law Enforcement Honoring Fallen Officer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight we're learning more about the shooting in auburn that left one officer dead and 2 hurt. here's the newest information.. one of the injured officers is still hospitalized in colombus, georgia -- but he's expected to be ok. the district attorney said he will push for the death penalty for the suspect -- and attorney general steve marshall said he's in full support of the decision. in madison county -- law enforcement is honoring the 3 officers involved. 13-year veteran of the force - william buechner - was killed during the domestic call. officers webb sistrunk and evan elliott were both injured. waay 31's sydney martin is live in madison county after talking with local law enforcement about the shootings. dan, najahe-- madison county sheriff's deputies have draped their badges to honor officer william buechner who lost his life in the line of duty.. law enforcement across the state told me this is the third officer who lost his life in the state this year..and each time it's difficult. donny shaw, madison county fraternal order of police"we said at the memorial we hope we never have to add anyone to the walls again..but within a week of that recognition it happens again." donny shaw president of the huntsville madison county fraternal order of police told me for the third time this year a law enforcement agency in alabama is preparing to bury another one of it's officers. donny shaw, madison county fraternal order of police"i think it brings to all of the attention of all of alabama and surrounding states that this incident occurred and they will take an extra minute to tell their loved ones they love them and give them a bigger hug." shaw said sunday night's shooting in auburn where the suspect is accused of wearing body armor and a helmet and started firing at officers who were responding to a domestic dispute call reminds them how careful they always need to be. donny shaw, madison county fraternal order of police"we have to be situationally aware in our jobs every time we go on a dispatch call, no matter how simple a call is. it could be to go check the welfare of someone's mental being. it could be for a domestic dispute. it could be for a loud noise call." the suspect-- grady wilkes- was arrested nearly 10 hours after the shooting....afte r a blue alert was issued. it's a statewide notification to outthat a suspect who had seriously injured or killed a law enforcement officer in the state was on the loose. shaw said the blue alert that was issued might have helped not only catch him but save other's lives. donny shaw, madison county fraternal order of police"you put this information out about a dangerous person who is not only a potential risk for law enforcement but also citizens out there and it gives them the information to also be situationally aware when we are looking for this person." this afternoon the madison county sheriff's office, huntsville police and madison police all told me they plan to send honor guard officers to officer's buechner's funeral. plans for the funeral have not been announced yet. live in madison county sm waay 31 news.