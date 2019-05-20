Speech to Text for New museum causing parking concerns in downtown Decatur

a new museum will soon open its doors in decatur. and with new attractions comes new traffic, which has some folks worried about finding parking spots in and near downtown decatur. that's why decatur city officials are looking at doing a parking study once the cook museum of natural science on fourth avenue opens up. waay31's scottie kay was in decatur today where she talked with officials and drivers about the potential parking problems. i spoke with decatur city council member paige bibbee who says the council has discussed doing a parking study and plans to vote on it in mid-june. by then, the museum will be open and this parking lot will start to fill up. pkg: decatur resident "it'll be a little scary at first." this woman who lives in decatur didn't want to be identified, but told me change can be sort of scary. even when that change is a beautiful new attraction like the cook museum of natural science. that's because, even though she's excited to visit the museum, she worries about the headache parking might become in and around downtown decatur because of it. decatur resident "it will be frustrating for meas well as a lot of other people, i'm sure." it's no secret the museum is expected to bring in more people to the city of decatur which in turn means more parking spaces are needed. decatur resident "maybe some new parking decks? that would be something great to see in decatur." while nothing is set in stone, decatur city officials tell me they are thinking about doing a parking study, once the museum opens, to see what's needed. but some folks say they don't expect parking to be a problem. alan watkins, lives in decatur "after you've lived in tampa, florida and nashville, tennessee, the traffic here is just no. it's decatur. we're not going to be just overwhelmed, i don't think." this woman, however, believes a parking deck could be a positive for more than just visitors of the museum. decatur resident "places that are already having parking issues, it'll be able to take care of those parking issues that we're already having." even with the almost- guaranteed hassle of finding a parking spot once the museum opens, she says welcoming new faces to decatur will make up for it. decatur resident "it'll be a little shaky at first, but after everything settles down, i think it's going to be good. with growth comes pain. so, growing pains are worth it sometimes." reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news the cook museum of natural science will open its doors on june 7th. if it's approved by the council, the parking study will most likely happen in july.