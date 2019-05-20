Speech to Text for Auburn PD Suspect charged

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom. this man -- grady wilkes -- was just charged with capital murder after police said he shot and killed an auburn officer. he was also charged with 3 counts of attempted murder and domestic violence. the police chief said he was taken into custody this morning with the help of u-s marshals. the officer killed was identified william buechner. the officer killed marks the 3rd line of duty death in alabama this year. two other officers are recovering from their injuries