Clear

Auburn PD Suspect charged

Charged with Capital Murder in Officer's Death.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 12:11 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 12:11 PM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Auburn PD Suspect charged

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom. this man -- grady wilkes -- was just charged with capital murder after police said he shot and killed an auburn officer. he was also charged with 3 counts of attempted murder and domestic violence. the police chief said he was taken into custody this morning with the help of u-s marshals. the officer killed was identified william buechner. the officer killed marks the 3rd line of duty death in alabama this year. two other officers are recovering from their injuries
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events