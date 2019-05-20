Clear
12-year-old dies in ATV wreck in Jackson County

12-year-old dies in ATV wreck in Jackson County

Posted: May. 20, 2019 10:02 AM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 10:02 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

search bar. a 12 year old died on the way to the hospital after he was involved in an a-t-v wreck. the jackson county sheriff's office says the accident happened saturday morning near hollytree. the boy was with family visiting a cabin in the area. chief deputy rocky harnen said a family member found the child near
