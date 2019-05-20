Speech to Text for Car pulled from Tennessee River by Morgan County Rescue Squad

investigating after a vehicle was pulled from the tennessee river. the vehicle was spotted in the water saturday morning near the hospitality park on highway 31 north. decatur police went into the water to make sure no one was in the vehicle. the morgan county rescue squad was also called in to attach a tow cable to the car and pull it out of the river. police are investigating what led to the wreck.