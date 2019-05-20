Speech to Text for Empty truck switches gears, hits Huntsville house

call the number on your screen. this morning - a man is having to make some renovations to his home after a truck took out his front porch! it happened on geddings lang road in harvest. huntsville police say nobody was inside the truck when it rolled down the hill. they believe it somehow switched gears. the man who is in the process of buying the house says he saw it all happen from his front porch across the street! he says the truck went airborne before destroying his porch. caleb durham, homeowner "it scared the devil out of me. i'm just glad they don't have another vehicle sitting up there." "it could just have easily hit the side of this residence here where my baby sleeps." thankfully, nobody was hurt.