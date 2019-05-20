Speech to Text for Abortion Ban Prompts Protest in Huntsville

as the debate over the new abortion law in alabama continues to heat up -- pro- choice advocates across the country are expected to hold rallies tuesday to protest several new abortion law thousands gathered yesterday across alabama-- including here in huntsville-- to protest governor kay ivey's signing of the strongest abortion law in the country. waay 31's rodneya ross is live this morning with a look into the pro- abortion protests. greg...alyssa..three thousand people gathered here at butler park for the "my body, my choice" rally to protest that abortion law governor kay ivey signed into law last week. and as more protests are planned for this week-- organizers told us it's important to make sure huntsville has a voice in this national conversation. take a look at the video...you can see thousands of people here at the park holding signs protesting the abortion bill. waay 31 talked to the event organizers who told us this rally started simply as a conversation between two friends. the pair then made a facebook event -- expecting around 200 people to attend -- but sunday around three thousand people showed up. pro-choice advocates spoke to the crowd...the protesters also chanted and sang songs. they told us a handful of counter protesters showed up -- but they were peaceful. as groups across the country hold their own rallies in protests of the abortion laws not only here in alabama but in georgia and missouri too -- event organizers told us it's important for alabama lawmakers to know people right here in the rocket city have opinions on the new law. why not show that huntsville cares about this too? we're not just a conservative city. there's a lot of people, whether they're republican, democrat, anywhere in between, that cares just as much about this issue."