Monday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. auburn police are looking for 29-year-old grady wilkes. one officer was killed last night and three other officers were hurt. according to an alert issued this morning ... wilkes is dangerous. trial is expected to begin today for a man accused of killing his one year-old daughter. huntsville police say lionel francis killed his daughter back in 2016 after a fight with the girl's mother. jury selection will begin at 9 am at the madison county courthouse. thomas verbose is expected in court today for an arrignment hearing. the hartselle man was arrested in april. he's charged with first degree rape-- along with sex abuse of a child. tomorrow protests against the abortion law governor kay ivey signed last week will take place across the country. and 24 hours ago thousands attended a rally here in huntsville. it was the "my body, my choice" rally fighting for women's reproductive rights. there won't be a rally here in huntsville tomorrow but there will be one in florence. that will take place on north seminary street at noon. last week governor ivey signed the strongest abortion law in the country into law. greg... the u-s ... mexico ... and canada have an agreement on tariffs. president trump is expected lift steel and aluminum tariffs on the two countries. this clears a key hurdle for president trump's replacement of the north american free trade agreement. canada and mexico wouldn't ratify the new agreement until the metal tariffs were removed. president donald trump tweeted a warning to iranian leaders. the president said yesterday ... iran will face destruction if it seeks a fight. his comment came after a rocket hit near the u.s. embassy in iraq. there was no significant damage or impact. iranian officials say their country isn't looking for war.