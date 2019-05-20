Speech to Text for Gov. Ivey to Release 2018 Alabama Tourism Report

happening today-- we'll find out just how many people made a trip to the tennessee valley in 2018. governor ivey will announce the latest tourism economic statistics-- which could translate into big numbers for the rocket city. waay 31's casey albritton tells us what we could expect. casey? gred...alyssa... i'm here at the number one tourist attraction in huntsville... the u.s. space and rocket center. past tourism reports have shows the alabama travel industry has been steadily growing... and madison county had record numbers in 2017. a year ago, governor ivey announced the 2017 tourism report... she said the alabama travel industry grew by one billion dollars in 2017 alone... bringing the spending record up to 14 point 3 billion dollars. she said the industry grew by seven percent and alabama attracted 26 million visitors. madison county helped contribute to these numbers... according to the alabama tourism department, madison county provided over 16,400 more jobs in 2017.... and produced an economic impact of one-point-three billion dollars. in 2017, madison county saw roughly a nine percent increase in traveler spending. leaders say in 2017, madison county served about three- point-one million visitors. governor ivey will release the latest tourism and economic information this morning in montgomery.