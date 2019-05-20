Speech to Text for Protests Against Abortion Law

this morning cnn is reporting nationwide protests will happen tuesday-- over multiple new abortion laws in several states. sunday-- multiple protests happened across the state-- with over 1,000 people alone showing up in huntsville for the "my body, my choice" rally. this morning we're taking a closer look at that protest-- waay31'srodneyaross is live this morning with a look at what protesters had to say. good morning greg and alyssa-- i'm at butler green park this morning-- and less than 24 hours ago-- it was filled with thousands of protesters who tell us they are fighting for women's reproductive rights...it was part of a "my body, my choice" rally that took place across the state. less than a week ago governor kay ivey signed the controversial abortion bill into law. it's the strictest abortion law in the country. at sunday's protest at butler green park -- protesters carried signs, chanted, sang songs, and listened to pro-choice speakers. the event started as just a conversation between two friends who then made a facebook event to spread the word about it. they tell us they were only expecting around 200 people to attend -- but instead 3,000 people showed up! one of the organizers told us it's important to show that huntsville has a voice in this national conversation. "huntsville has a voice and we want to be heard, and more so we want the world to know that what the world thinks about alabama that's not us." a website called stop abortion bans says several pro-choice organizations -- including planned parenthood -- will be holding nationwide protests tomorrow. i checked their website to see if there are any protests planned for tomorrow here in huntsville-- there's not-- however-- there is one in florence. that one will take place at noon on north seminary street. live in hsv, rr, waay