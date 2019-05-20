Speech to Text for One Officer Killed, 3 Officers Injured in Auburn Shooting

we begin with breaking news happening in auburn where several police officers have been shot. right now-- police are searching for this man-- 29- year-old grady wilkes. auburn police issued a blue emergency alert. they say wilkes is considered dangerous and was last seen wearing camo clothing and body armor. according to al dot com-- one officer was killed last night and