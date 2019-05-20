Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Madison County Sheriff's Office charges man in murder of his mother Full Story

One Officer Killed, 3 Officers Injured in Auburn Shooting

One Officer Killed, 3 Officers Injured in Auburn Shooting

Posted: May. 20, 2019 7:14 AM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 7:14 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for One Officer Killed, 3 Officers Injured in Auburn Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we begin with breaking news happening in auburn where several police officers have been shot. right now-- police are searching for this man-- 29- year-old grady wilkes. auburn police issued a blue emergency alert. they say wilkes is considered dangerous and was last seen wearing camo clothing and body armor. according to al dot com-- one officer was killed last night and
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events