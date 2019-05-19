Speech to Text for Families Remember Homicide Victims

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

apple and android devices. happening now- loved ones of those who's lives were cut short by murder are gathering at big spring park in huntsville. the homicide survivors program vigil started just a few minutes ago and ends in two hours. this is the 19th year of the vigil. attorney general steve marshall is expected to be there. waay31's sierra phillips is live where she heard the story of survivors attending the vigil, sierra? right now survivors are coming together to pray, tell their story, and later on they will release balloons in memory of each of their loved ones. i met with survivors earlier today who tell me tonight is about coming together to heal. > thorton- "his best friend murdered him on my patio, a year ago." each survivor at sunday's vigil has their own story to tell of a loved one's life cut too short. thorton- "i miss him, very much." one of those stories belongs to tammy thorton- her nephew, brandon thorton, died two days after he was shot in the head. thorton- "i feel one day that i can handle it and then the next day i'm physically ill." that's why one of brandon's best friends, morgan longmire, says the homicide survivors vigil in huntsville is so important. longmire- 'its kind of easier to cope with it, when you know other people understand what you're going through." event organizer, kim crawford, says that's exactly what the event is about. crawford- "tonight is for them, its to celebrate and honor the memory of the ones they lost." thorton- "all come together and show the community that there is a little it of hope....it does get a little bit better." the event tonight is also about political change--- the group is set to discuss a law working its way through the alabama state legislature. the bill would require the attorney general's office to be notified if a convicted felon makes money off their crime. that way the victim's family can sue in civil court for that money. reporting live in huntsville, sierra phillips