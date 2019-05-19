Speech to Text for Abortion Ban Protest in Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start tonight with a live look as hundreds of people protest against alabama's new abortion law at butler green park. this is one of several rallies going on not only in north alabama, but across the state. hundreds marched in downtown mobile yesterday with more protests planned today as well. these protests comes after governor kay ivey signed the country's most restrictive abortion law on wednesday. the law prohibits all abortions, except when the woman's life is at risk and does not include exceptions for incest and rape. good evening. thanks for joining us. i'm will robinson smith. waay 31's sarah singleterry joins us live from butler green park as we're about halfway through the event. sarah, what are folks telling you about whey they turned out today? abortion will likely to be a key issue on the campaign trail during the 2020