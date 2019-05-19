Speech to Text for 05//19/19 Evening Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

killing 47 people in the same period. clouds overspread the valley on sunday, but only a few locations, mainly west of i-65, picked up any rain. the gray sky persists monday morning, then clouds break during the afternoon. an isolated shower or storm is still possible tonight and tomorrow, but overall most stay dry. temperatures are seasonable through monday. that all changes through the week. a strong ridge of high pressure centered over the southeast keeps rain at bay, keeps the sky sunny, and allows temperatures to warm into the low to mid 90s as we approach next weekend. it is seems early to experience such heat, that's because it is. the average high for this point in may is 82. next weekend, we'll be over 10 degrees above average. while it's not likely we'll tie or break any records, we'll certainly be within shouting distance of records that were set back in the 1920s heading into memorial day weekend. thanks chris!