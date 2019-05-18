Clear

No serious injuries reported in Highway 72 wreck

Police say no one was seriously injured in a wreck near the Target on Highway 72

Posted: May. 18, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: May. 18, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams

to the wreck. you're taking a live look at a lane closure in madison near the target on highway 71. madison police have one of the west bound lanes blocked after a crash tonight. waay31s sierra phillips is ther live with more details on what went down. sierra? in the last thirty minutes a wrecker got here to take that white van off the side of the road. here's video i shot just 30 minutes ago-- you can see a man take a sobriety test and then get handcuffed by police and detained. police say no one was seriously injured because
