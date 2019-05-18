Speech to Text for Huntsville veteran honored in new addition to Veteran Memorial Park

our nations heroes. new this evening. veterans here in huntsville make up a larger percentage of our population than in many other major cities, like birmingham and mobile. today, the veterans memorial foundation officially opened the latest and last major addition to the huntsville madison county veterans memorial. waay 31's alex torres-perez tells us why the new installment means so much for one family in particular. this path is the final addition to the veterans memorial park in huntsville that recognizes combat medics and local first responders. but for one local family it's also a memorial for a loved one. "he dedicated his life to serving the community, so for him to be honored in this way is amazing." kimberly berry and her family stood in front of a crowd saturday morning as they unveiled this statue for the first time. the wounded warrior combat medic statue pays tribute to those wounded in combat and those who risk their own lives to save others. but it also features someone close to kimberly's heart...her late husband john. he was a combat medic and is the man featured in the statue helping an injured solider. "this dedication is a huge honor for us." but this new addition does not only represent those in the armed forces. a new walkway leading to the statue honors first responders and their selfless devotion to serve the community. "they did an excellent job marrying the civilian side and the active duty side. just to show the sacrifice we all make." kimberly herself is a first responder and says whether you are active duty or a first responder...they all have the same goal and desire to help others. "the fundamental base of what we do is just our willingness to serve and help our community." which is why she is grateful for the new memorial and what it represents. "it is a huge acknowledgemen t of the huge sacrifice that we make as first responders, whether it is police, fire, ems. we are all dedicated to our job and the community that we serve." reporting in hsv atp waay 31 news.