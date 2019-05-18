Clear
Rob's May 18th Forecast

hot weather continues. Isolated severe thunderstorms possible Sunday.

it for a full refund. we're seeing a few passing showers with even some rumbles of thunder possible but activity is isolated in nature. expect any activity to fade this evening. sunday will bring the threat of strong to severe storms by the late afternoon and into the evening. best chances for any severe storms sunday will be west of i-65. the other big story will be the heat the next 7 days and beyond. afternoon highs will remain well above normal. the 2nd half of next week could also bring record heat to the tennessee valley. thanks chris! don't miss your chance to catch the rodeo while it's in town! what you need to know before the big show of the limestone sheriffs rodeo kicks off tonight.
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
