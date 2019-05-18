Speech to Text for Family Of Murder Victim Hopeful After Arrest

new information... the family of 19 year old austin rich tells waay 31 they were very surprised this afternoon when they found out huntsville police had arrested a new suspect in the months old murder case... police have arrested this man... 32 year old marcus mccarver... and charged him with capital murder... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... he's speaking with the family of austin rich tonight... ... the family of austin rich did not want to speak on camera tonight... but they tell me they are happy police have made another arrest in the murder of their loved one that happened right inside this fence at the brixworth at bridge street apartments... huntsville police tell waay 31 marcus mccarver is being charged with capital murder because a drug related robbery was happening at the same time of the murder... after the march 20th killing of austin rich... police originally arrested this man... demorris lauderdale... and charged him with capital murder... after spending 20 days in jail... his attorney produced security camera footage... and a gas station receipt showing he was in georgia shortly before rich was killed... so lauderdale was released... in the little over two weeks since lauderdale's release... police gained new information... leading to the arrest of mccarver... they are not releasing what new information they have right now... right now... mccarver is being held without bond in the madison county jail... the family of austin rich tells waay 31 they are still in the grieving process... it has been an a roller coaster ride of emotions for them with the first arrest... that suspect being released... and now this second arrest gives them hope... the family of austin rich tells me they are just looking for closure right now... and they want justice for austin... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... the waay 31 i-team took questions about alabama's expungement laws to the state attorney general. our i-team investigation revealed capital murder charges against demorris lauderdale are permanently on his record, even though the state has dropped the charges. that's because the law says you must be acquitted of a violent crime for it to be removed from your record. it's a recent change! the expungement law was expanded in 2017 -- allowing violent offenses to be expunged after people were found not guilty at trial. but in this case -- lauderdale's charge was dropped before a trial. alabama attorney general steve marshall told us the state would "be open" to looking into a possible expansion of the expungement law.