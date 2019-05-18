Speech to Text for Pisgah softball wins it all

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the temperatures almost as hot as this pisgah softball program, the eagles on the cusp of a state record... if they beat wicksburg in the 3a title game pisgah powered thru the heat, winning 4-1 over wicksburgh!! state champions for the 10 time in fast pitch softball . .literally unheard of, auburn basketball signee annie hughes showing us she can do it all, she lays it out for this catch...then watch her call off the outfielders, to go back and get the fly ball. auburn's getting quite the athlete. if you remember pisgah won the gilrs basketball championship too. six players played for both teams. head coach billy duncan says this softball title is the sweetest. just proud for our seniors and our whole team. we've had a hard fought year. played a really tough schedule to get to ready for this point in the season. these girls are very deserving. they've battled day in and day out and getting a late start from basketball having a great year. for 6 of these kids to win a state basketball title and a state softball title this year has been great for our school and our community. man i'm pumped. great job ladies, congrats to the eagles. keep winning them all. ad-lib sports