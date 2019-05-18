Speech to Text for Bob Jones drops opener in Championship Series

cross talk the patriots are the number one team in 7a. can they live up to their ranking in the state title game, taking on fourth ranked mcgill toolen... bob jones struggled early in game one, but things got interesting in the last inning.. -bot 7th - with two outs - mitch daly hits a bomb to the wall and look at him flick that helmet off as he's running - and he gets things going with a triple. -bot 7th - dylan ray pops this one up to right field, but it's dropped! daly scores from third 8-4 now. -bot 7th - john riley norris drives this one into the right- center gap and ray scores all the way from first 8-5. -bot 7th - slate alford who had a big regional performance.. comes up the plate and that one drops in and norris scores! 8-6 now. -and that's how things will end - bob jones scores four in the 7th but comes up short 8-6. -game two tomorrow at 10 am. i'm super proud of our guys fighting back and you know it's a series for a reason. it's not one game. i think tomorrow we just gotta get back in the right, win column in game one and then hopefully sweep them for a championship if bob jones wins game one at 10 am tomorrow the end all be all game three immediately follows that one... the championship games are played at riverwalk