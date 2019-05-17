Speech to Text for 05/17/19 Evening Weather

city. the word for the next work week will be "hot." that is, once we get through monday. a weakening system coming in from the west will bring a few storms to the shoals sunday, slowly pushing eastward through monday. temperatures take a brief dip back to the 80s with the scattered showers and storms. especially sunday, any stronger storms can bring gusty wind and small hail, a threat mainly contained to the shoals. once the rain dissipates later monday, the real heat is on