Speech to Text for New SAT Adversity Assessment
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
Following the college admissions scandal, the SAT board has added an "adversity" assessment. It will test for a student's social and economic background, but the result will be kept from the student and their family. The test is scored from 1-100. Above 50 reflects hardship, below 50 reflects privilege. Many people have problems with this addition, including the nonacademic nature of the assessment, the inability to judge a person from a 2 digit number, the fact that such a score does not at all consider who a person is or what they do, and the secrecy surrounding the result.
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.