New SAT Adversity Assessment

new details. we're seeing the first changes to the s-a-t tonight ... since the college admissions scandal broke. the non-profit company that administers the test says it will now issue an "adversity score" to everyone who takes it. waay-31s alexis scott explains what it means. some s-a-t tutors told me students should be more than just a number when it comes to applying for school. they're not sure how this will help. jay graham, sat & act tutor "the more they overthink the plumbing, the easier it is to stop up the works," jay graham has been an s-a-t tutor for more than 10 years, and says he's on the fence about the new addition to the test. the college board , which administers the s-a-t, says an adversity score will reflect a student's social and economic background. the score is based on a scale of 1 to one-hundred. a score of 50 is average. above 50 reflects hardships. below 50? privilege. jay graham, sat & act tutor "trying to boil someone's socioeconomic and academic background down to a 2-digit number and then keep that number secret from the student and their parents...that is bound to face many ethical and legal challenges before we see its final version," graham told me doesn't think the addition will help with diversity. he says colleges need to look at what the student does, beyond the school grounds. jay graham, sat & act tutor "is there evidence in the student's packet of who they are and what they do," he told me in the end, parents and students shouldn't be worried. jay graham, sat & act tutor "they are not placement tests, they're not aptitude tests, they do not judge someone's worth as a human being, and they not even an academic style test," the new score will be a part of a pilot program starting with 50 colleges and universities. the college board hopes this will be added to even more schools after 20-20. reporting in madison -- abs waay-31 news students and their parents will only see their s-a-t scores, not the adversity score. that number will only be made available to