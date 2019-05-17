Speech to Text for Attorney: New Law Will Help In "Baby Roe" Case

as alabama fights off "ill- will" over the new abortion law - a marshall county attorney is watching with vested interest. he says the bill that bans nearly all abortions, will help him defend "baby roe." waay 31's sierra phillips explains. helms- "something is going to come out of alabama whether its whether it is someone challenging the constitutionality of this law that was just passed or whether it is our case, but something is going to happen." attorney brent helms took aim at federal abortion protections, long before lawmakers passed the highly controversial abortion ban. helms- "in the state of alabama people don't want abortion.....they want to protect human life." helms represents a young man who's suing huntsville's abortion clinic, where his girlfriend had the procedure years ago. helms hopes his case makes it to the supreme court. if it does, he says alabama's new abortion law will help. but he's already scored a victory in madison county. helms- "i'm going to have this new law that's been passed and i'm going to have the order from the judge in madison county stating baby roe is a person." that "judge" is new probate judge frank barger, who ruled an aborted fetus was a person with rights. that allowed helms to set up an estate for "baby roe." for now ... helms waits for that case to work its way through madison county, while keeping his sights on the nation's highest court. helms- "it'll be on the shoulder of the supreme court as to which case they hear or whether they hear both cases." ll- the next hearing for the "baby roe" case is set for july. in guntersville, sierra phillips, waay31 news.