Rodeo Kicks Off Tonight

our website. new at five, as the 37th annual limestone county sheriff's rodeo kicks off, we're learning more about where the proceeds from the event go. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the rodeo arena with what deputies get out of the annual event. scottie? besides a good, fun weekend here at the arena, limestone county deputies say the rodeo gives them so much more. in fact, they say they wouldn't be able to do their jobs as well without it. stephen young, deputy "it's kind of a part of the heartbeat of limestone county. it's something that limestone county is known for." that's what deputy stephen young has to say about the limestone county sheriff's rodeo. stephen young, deputy "when people think of limestone county, a lot of times, they think of the limestone county sheriff's rodeo, because it's the largest outdoor rodeo this side of the mississippi river." it's also the biggest fundraiser for the sheriff's office. officials tell me the amount of money raised at the rodeo fluctuates each year, between about sixty thousand and one hundred thousand dollars. that money goes to providing them with the tools they need to do their job, and allows deputies to attend specialized training that a lot of other agencies aren't able to. stephen young, deputy "we've used it for 37 fully- equipped patrol cars, we've got a drone program that's paid for, we keep our aircraft maintained and the aviation program going." and young says that program impacts more than just limestone county. stephen young, deputy "it's also available for neighboring counties who don't have that, such as madison and lauderdale." the sheriff's office hasn't decided yet what they'll use the proceeds for this year. they tell me they've got to do some prioritizing and see what they need the most. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news