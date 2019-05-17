Speech to Text for Women's Health Access AL

there are concerns tonight about women's health care ... in light of alabama's new abortion law. before the developments this week, alabama already ranked at the bottom of the list in women's health. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay31's steven dilsizian learned, some fear the new law that bans abortions will push even more doctors out of the state. alabama is a the bottom when it comes to cervical cancer deaths and maternal deaths. that's according to america health rankings. doctors i talked to say the new bill could scare doctors away, and the lack of care could get even worse. nancy morris - lives in huntsville "i think many doctors are not going to want to come here because they will not be allowed to exercise their best judgement and their training" nancy morris lives in huntsville and says now that alabama has passed a near- total abortion ban, she worries doctors won't want to come to alabama.... a state that desperately needs them. take sot: nancy morris - lives in huntsville " i believe that women in alabama are going to struggle to get the health care that they need" alabama is already seeing a shortage in doctors focusing on women's health. take graphic: according to human rights watch, there was a severe shortage and lack of women's specialists throughout the state in 2018. especially in the middle portion of alabama, called the black belt. ob-gyn dr. willie parker tells me the shortage is the result of a perfect storm. doctors would rather work in bigger cities, with higher populations. he also pointed to the escalated workload in the field, additional years of studying, and womens' preference for female doctors, over male. dr. parker says now, things just got worse. take sot: dr. willie parker - obgyn physician "people who are aspired to practice medicine feel threatened even in terms of their livelihood or now with changes in the abortion law" under alabama's new abortion law, a doctor can face up to 99-years in prison for performing an abortion. i asked dr. parker if the idea of practicing in a different state has crossed his mind .he shook his head and said the state needs his help. take sot: dr. willie parker - obgyn physician "as someone from here, that if i couldn't make the women people of this state a priority, who would?