Speech to Text for Huntsville to expand its transportation services

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're about a month and a half away from expanded transportation services in huntsville. the city will start saturday bus service on july first. they'll also extend weekday hours to 9:00 at night. the city is also adding more stops in huntsville... and expanding the para-transit service called "handi-ride." and with july quickly approaching, the city's transportation services director told us he needs more employees. we got to hire quite a few personnel, quite a few bus operators, quite a few handi-ride operators, we've got to locate bus shelters, re-locate bus shelters,put out bus stop signs,change signs from place to place, tommy brown says the changes are the results of a 6- month survey with riders.