Speech to Text for SAT's new "adversity score" has tutors unsure if this will help with diversity

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the wake of the college admissions scandal, the organization behind the s-a-t announcing that all students will get an adversity score along with the actual test score for each student. it's the new score that's aiming to change up the college admissions process - by leveling the playing field sot - david coleman / college board "what the college board is doing is giving admissions officers context to look at sat scores and see those students who may not have scored as high on the sat, but given their context have accomplished amazing things" the college board - the same organization responsible for the sat - is planning to assign an "adversity score" along with the actual test score for each student. sot- david coleman / college board "i think this tool is completely honest and says to students with less, we get that you have less, we're honest about that, but you can still achieve at a very high level, and tell students with a lot of privilege, hey we recognize that about you too, and we will expect more from you" here's how it works: on a scale of 1 to 100...the college board will calculate a student's disadvantage level by looking at the student's neighborhood, family, and school. 15 factors will be examined closely such as: crime poverty rate median income in their neighborhood also if the student is raised by a single parent ? is english as a second language sot - luca rekosh / high school student "it is the place of colleges to be looking out for people who don't have the opportunities that a lot of other people get" but not everyone is on board. the dean of georgetown saying :"we have so much personal data on all of our applicants that we don't feel the need for a tool like this." the students won't be shown the adversity scores - but universities will. and already 50 schools have tested the system - and there's a planned rollout to start using the adversity score at 150 more.