Speech to Text for High School student about to become Guntersville's youngest firefighter

a first for marshall county schools.... this high school student is about to become guntersville's youngest fire fighter! waay31s sierra phillips watched as he became an official recruit. here at the marshall county tech school, students are preparing for all sorts of careers hoping that one day they nab that job, but for one student friday, one day happened a lot sooner." franco- "i wasn't expecting to get it....especially out of high school." guntersville fire chief brian waldrop told me ryan franco is the youngest recruit the department has seen in at least 20 years. franco- "just coming out of high school.....haven't officially even graduated yet." that's why the department and marshall county tech school had a public signing. waldrop- "we're hoping it'll inspire new, young men and women" chief waldrop told me franco's heart, passion for the work and heartfelt interview is what put him ahead of the other applicants. franco also took the physical test not once...but twice. waldrop-"he took it...he actually passed it...but he wasn't satisfied with that time so he took it again and its pretty strenuous so it speaks well for him." next franco has some serious training ahead of him which will start quickly after the guntersville city council approves his new job the first week of june. waldrop- "airpack, drills, scenarios, he's got a lot of work even before he goes" laughs while his new colleagues warn it'll take some serious strength franco says he's ready to tackle the training. franco- "nervous, but excited." the chief told me franco may be the youngest member of the brotherhood, but he'll be well looked after. waldrop- "they're gonna take him under their wings and treat him like a little brother." in guntersville, sierra phillips, waay 31 news. at the marshall county technical school, franco has taken a range of classes from c-p-r training to at the marshall county technical school, franco has taken a range of classes from c-p-r training to fire education. once he's approved by the city council in june, training will start right away, but his official rookie class doesn't start until september.