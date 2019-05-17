Speech to Text for Huntsville mental health professional discusses abortion law exception

could it be adhd, schizophrenia, depression, anxiety? which one is going to predict whether or not there is a life threatening situation for the mother of a child? and how do you predict the severity of a mental illness?" alissa lapidus told me she had questions about the new abortion law's mental health section after reading it. the law says a woman would be allowed to terminate a pregnancy if a mental condition would cause her to harm or kill herself or her unborn baby. but only after a second licensed psychiatrist gives the same diagnosis. lapidus said mental health professionals aren't supposed to make decisions for their clients but empower them to make decisions for themselves. alissa lapidus, mental health professional,"are there legal repercussion?. can somebody come back and sue the doctor for malpractice because they didn't believe you were stable enough to have the baby and you went through with the abortion and then you went back on your meds?" she fears the process to get to termination, could be even more harmful to the woman's health. alissa lapidus, mental health professional, "an abortion is a very excruciating decision for a woman to make and forcing her to be scrutinized by medical professionals and legal team as to whether or not she's able to make that decision would cause a mental health issue or an emotional issue." and she feels the law would not save lives, if women don't have access to resources. "i can't imagine how many suicides there will be if this goes into effect. where a woman who has an abortion feels like she doesn't have any choice most of the time. it's very rare a woman has every choice in the world and doesn't have her baby. when people are suicidal they feel like they are out of options and desperate. i feel like this law will kill more mothers and children than abortions do. this afternoon -- lapidus told us she still has questions about why the law was written so vaguely and if any psychiatrist would be willing to sign- off on someone's mental health status so they could get an abortion.