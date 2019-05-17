Speech to Text for People in Limestone County preparing for annual sheriff's rodeo

people in limestone county are preparing for the limestone county sheriff's rodeo! the 37th annual rodeo starts in just two hours, but there's already been one rodeo today that's making history. the special needs rodeo dominated the arena on highway 99 in athens today, with the most students they've ever had attending. that's where we find waay 31's scottie kay who got to enjoy the event. scottie? what an event it was! the arena here welcomed more than five hundred students from across north alabama, and some even came from tennessee for the special needs rodeo. despite the hot weather, everyone here was smiling from ear-to-ear. scottie kay "what do you do here at the rodeo?" josh miller, attendee "we come to ride horses!" that's just one of the things josh miller got to do at the special needs rodeo on friday. every year, for seventeen years, the limestone county sheriff's rodeo kicks off its fun-filled weekend with this event. josh miller, attendee "i tell the horse, 'giddy up, giddy up, giddy up!'" and it's not the first for others either, who say the event has become a huge part of their lives. dawn blakely, rodeo worker "it's just what we do!" dawn blakely happens to be related to sheriff mike blakely who hosts the rodeo, but she says that's not why she works it. she told me the special needs rodeo holds a special place in her heart. dawn blakely, rodeo worker "my favorite thing is seeing these kids get off the bus. their faces lighting up. they are so excited when they get here." that includes josh miller. dawn blakely, rodeo worker "josh was delighted as soon as they drove up. he couldn't wait to get off the bus. of course, he has to get off and give big hugs and then carry on. he is a great guy." this year, with 567 students signed up, it's the biggest special needs rodeo the county has ever seen. the event included hay rides, bounce houses, karaoke, corn hole, face painting, and so much more. dawn blakely, rodeo worker "they have a blast! it's just fun, and it's all about them." josh miller, attendee "it was pretty fun out here!" while the face painting station and karaoke machine aren't out here anymore, the event is definitely not over. folks from all over will be filling these stands at 6pm and the rodeo that starts at 8. officials tell me they're expecting about ten thousand people to attend the weekend event. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news