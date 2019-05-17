Speech to Text for Huntsville abortion clinic remains open after Alabama abortion law signed by Gov. Ivey

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

clinics in alabama. waay 31's steven dilsizian is there now to explain the confusion that's already happening, before the law takes effect. steven? today people are still coming and going from the facility on sparkman drive. the law doesn't go into effect for six months. but a lot of people think abortion is now illegal in alabama .. and the phones here have been ringing off the hook. the owner here wants to set the record straight. at the alabama women's center in huntsville, it's business as usual... well... almost. take sot: dalton johnson - owner of alabama women's center "any type of new legislation thats the first thing they want to know, can i still receive services, is it still legal, and so i mean the it may take longer than 6 months for the bill to become law as groups like the aclu and planned parenthood are looking to sue. the bill still needs to make its way through the courts.