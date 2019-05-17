Speech to Text for Boggus arraignment hearing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the search bar. happening today-- a lauderdale county teenager who was behind the wheel of a car crash that killed three teenagers -- will be in court today. two weeks ago, a judge decided to allow kate boggus could go to trial as a juvenile instead of an adult. waay31's casey albritton tells us the details of what to expect in the courtroom. casey? greg...alyssa-- kate boggus will have an arraignment hearing today at the lauderdale county courthouse. it's been a little over a year since boggus was in a crash that killed three wilson high school students and seriously injured another. and now she is facing several charges. police say boggus was driving her car down county road 30 in april of 2018 when she lost control and hit a gate...then some trees. four other people were in the car with her. students coby hines, tyler nelson, and braden turner all died in the wreck... kaylee mcgee survived... but with major injuries. she is still recovering. in january, boggus was indicted on three counts of manslaughter and one count of assault. mcgee's family told waay 31 they were hoping to see boggus tried as an adult...because they want justice for the three boys who died. mcgee says she's hoping the case will be a message for all teen drivers... now-- today's hearing is just an arraignment-- boggus's trial is set for july 31st at 11. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.