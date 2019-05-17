Speech to Text for March for Reproductive Freedom in Huntsville

as the debate around the newly signed abortion law continues to heat up -- pro- choice activists are putting together rallies and protests in opposition of the law across the country. and this weekend-- rallies will happen in huntsville and the shoals. waay 31's rodneya ross is live with everything you need to know. live greg...alyssa...on sunday-- more than one thousand people are expected to gather here at the madison county courthouse to protest the new abortion law and women's rights. vo megan eller organized the "march for reproductive freedom" after the abortion bill was signed into law. she told us she created a facebook event for the protest and when she woke up the next day nearly one-thousand people had r-s-v-p'd to attend. eller told us she fears this new abortion law is setting women back. another woman we talked to told us it's unfair for a young girl pregnant by rape to have to carry the child. one thing the women we talked to told us about this walk is that it's a good example of how important voting is. "people need to get out there and vote, they need to realize little primaries and votes and stuff matter because now, here we are," the protest in huntsville will be at the madison county courthouse at four sunday evening. and the one in the shoals will be from four to six p-m at the post office on seminary street. there will also be protests in montgomery and birmingham. presidential candidate bernie sanders will also be in birmingham on sunday hosting a rally. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.